China tested a coronavirus vaccine with 100 volunteers

China has started clinical trials of a vaccine against the new coronavirus with a hundred volunteers, as several countries participate in a race against the clock to find a way to combat the pathogen, according to a local press report

The 108 volunteers, divided into three groups, received their first injections on Friday, the English newspaper Global Times reported Monday.

With ages ranging from 18 to 60 years, they are all from Wuhan City, where the COVID-19 It was identified in December before spreading worldwide.

On Sunday, a source involved in these tests confirmed to . on condition of anonymity the start of the experiments.

The country’s health officials gave the green light to the human experiments on March 17, the day their US health authorities announced the first test of a COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle with 45 adult volunteers.

Chinese volunteers will be accompanied for six months.

There is currently no vaccine or approved treatment for the virus, which to date has killed more than 14,000 people worldwide.

Vaccine testing announcement comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and China over the pandemicia, as President Donald Trump accused Beijing of being partly responsible for the spread of the “Chinese virus,” an expression that deeply irritated the Asian giant.

In a decidedly nationalistic tone, an editorial of Global times last week said that “developing a vaccine is a battle that China cannot afford to lose“

Multinational pharmaceutical companies pledged Thursday to develop a COVID-19 vaccine “anywhere in the world,” in an estimated time of 12 to 18 months at least.

For its part, Russia has announced that it has also started testing a vaccine on animals. The first results will be known in June. The country had assured in January that it would immediately launch the development of a vaccine, after receiving the COVID-19 genome from China.