China tells its banks not to accept cryptocurrencies

06/22/2021 at 10:26 AM CEST

SPORT.es

China has expanded its limitations against cryptocurrencies, urging banks and payment platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions. That follows an order on Friday to shutting down Bitcoin mining operations in Sichuan province.

The price of Bitcoin plunged more than 10% on Monday, but leveled off in Asian trading on Tuesday. The value of the cryptocurrency has fallen by around 50% since it hit a record high of over $ 63,000 in April. On Monday, China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), stated that it had recently convened a number of major banks and payment companies to ask them to take tougher action on cryptocurrency trading.

Banks were told not to provide products or services such as trading, clearing and settlement of transactions in cryptocurrenciesthe People’s Bank of China said in a statement. China’s third-largest lender by assets, the Agricultural Bank of China, said it was following the guidance of the People’s Bank of China and would conduct due diligence with clients to root out illegal activities involving cryptocurrency mining and transactions.