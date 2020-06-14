Local authorities have failed to determine which substance caused the intense explosion.

AP –

BEIJING.- A tanker truck exploded on Saturday on a highway in the southeast of China, with a balance of 10 dead and 117 wounded, official media reported.

The vehicle went off the highway Shenyang-Haikou after the explosion that occurred at 4:40 in the afternoon in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, according to local authorities quoted by the Xinhua News Agency.

Some nearby houses and factories collapsed, the Wenling city government said on social media. Rescuers were searching for victims among the rubble, according to the Xinhua report.

The news agency did not specify the substance that the tanker truck.

An employee at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast wave broke the windows of her home without injuring her mother and brother.