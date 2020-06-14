The vehicle was carrying liquefied gas and exploded on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in Zhejiang Province, south of Shanghai.

AP –

BEIJING.- A tanker truck exploded Saturday on a highway in the southeast of China, with balance of 18 dead and 189 woundedauthorities said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby property. A photograph shows firefighters throwing water at night toward the destroyed facades of various buildings.

The vehicle was carrying liquefied gas and exploded at 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in Zhejiang Province, south of Shanghai, according to local authorities quoted by the Xinhua News Agency.

A second explosion when the truck hit a factory, according to Xinhua.

The Wenling city government’s information office said on social media that houses and factories collapsed and that 189 people were treated in six hospitals.

An employee at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast wave broke the windows of her home without injuring her mother and brother.