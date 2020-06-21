BEIJING (.) – China’s customs authority said on Sunday it had suspended imports of poultry meat products from a plant owned by US processor Tyson Inc that was affected by the coronavirus.

The General Administration of Customs said on its website that it decided to suspend it after the company confirmed an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the plant, located in Springdale, Arkansas.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company was looking into the matter, adding that Tyson works closely with US authorities to ensure that its food is produced in compliance with government safety requirements.

« It is important to note that the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Drug Administration agree that there is no evidence to support the transmission of food-associated COVID-19 « he told . in an email.

China also suspended the entry of pork products from German processor Toennies last week after a coronavirus outbreak among hundreds of its employees.

China has tightened its supervision over imported food after a new outbreak of coronavirus cases was linked to a wholesale market in the capital just over a week ago.

(Report by Dominique Patton; edited in Spanish by Gabriel Burin)