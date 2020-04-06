Last December, in China the first case of coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that has already spread to almost every corner of the world. In the Asian country they have been infected with this virus almost 82,000 inhabitants and has claimed the lives of more than 3,300 persons.

Last Saturday, April 4, China celebrated the Ching Ming Festival, a celebration in which people visit the graves of their families to clean them and give offerings to the spirits. Coinciding with this date and as a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus, China suspended all its streaming services throughout the day.

During Saturday, the largest video streaming sites in the country, such as Tencent Video, iQiyi Y Youku They stopped updating their programming and turned their websites black and white. The world of video games also joined the suspension, since both Tencent cone NetEase, two of the largest gaming companies in China, shut down their servers for 24 hours and even live streaming apps like Bilibili, Douyu, Huya, Kuaishon Y Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, stopped streaming live on their platforms.

This is not the first time that China has decided to suspend online entertainment. In 2008, Chinese video game companies shut down their servers for three days as a tribute to the victims of the Sichuan earthquake in which more than 87,000 people lost their lives.

