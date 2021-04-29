China successfully launches first module for its own space station

China’s ambitious plan is to have its own space station up and running by 2022 and then create a base on the Moon.

With a tripartite mission studying Mars at the moment and the successful return of samples brought from the Moon at the end of 2020, China has just taken one more step to establish itself as a superpower when it comes to human space exploration: its la first piece for your own space station.

On the morning of April 29, the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) launched into space the first module that will shape its own space station, an ambitious project that would grant it a permanent presence in Earth orbit at the end of 2022, after a US law in 2011 prohibited NASA from collaborating on space matters with the CNSA and therefore meant the final goodbye of the Chinese astronauts of the International Space Station (ISS).

Photo: Wu Changqing / VCG via Getty Images

The ISS is one of the most complex objects ever made by mankind. The product of international scientific cooperation, the 108-meter-long cabin became operational in November 2000 and has since become a space laboratory with human presence permanently.

Two decades after its inauguration, both Russia and China are working on alternative projects to create their own modular station, fragmenting the new space race between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and their partners on the one hand; and CNSA and Roscosmos on the other.

International Space Station. Photo: Getty Images

The first module of the Chinese space station, called Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens) will serve as the command center and room node for astronauts during their stays on mission.

With a capacity designed for missions of three astronauts and the possibility of expanding to six, the CNSA contemplates at least another ten releases to dock the other two modules, which will serve as laboratories with an eye toward a life support system for the future of lunar exploration.

In addition to Tianwen-1, currently orbiting Mars and preparing to land a non-US rover for the first time on the red planet in mid-May, the meteoric advance by the Chinese space agency has its sights set on creating a station on the moon. According to the CNSA, the base should be operational in 2030 and its start-up will mean one of the most critical chapters of the new space race.

