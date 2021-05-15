China successfully lands its Tianwen-1 probe on Mars

China managed to land its probe on Mars this Saturday Tianwen-1, which marks a milestone as it is the first time it has managed to land a lander on a planet other than Earth, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Tianwen-1 took off from Earth on July 23 and reached the orbit of the red planet in February.

The flight is one of the most difficult that China has ever undertaken. Landing is a big challenge, since Mars has its own atmosphere, unlike the Moon.

This was the landing

The lander and the rover parted ways with the Chinese Tianwen-1 spacecraft, which had been in the orbit of Mars since last February, at 04:00 local time (22:00 Spanish peninsular time on Friday) and descended towards the red planet.

After a descent of about three hours, the capsule containing the module and the rover entered the atmosphere of Mars at an altitude of 125 kilometers, starting the riskiest phase of the mission.

When the speed of the capsule was then reduced from 4.8 kilometers per second to 460 meters per second, a big parachute With an area of ​​about 200 square meters, it was deployed to continue slowing down to 100 meters per second.

The parachute and the outer shell of the capsule then came off, while the retro rocket was activated of the lander to further slow down to near zero.

About 100 meters from the Martian surface, the artifact floated for a few moments to identify obstacles and measuring the slope of the surface, after which he selected a relatively flat area and slowly descended, landing successfully on it with his four shock-absorbing legs.

The capsule’s entry into the atmosphere of Mars, which lasted about nine minutesIt was extremely complicated, uncontrolled from the ground and had to be carried out by the spacecraft autonomously, explained Gen Yan, a spokesman for the CNSA.

“Every step had only one chance and the actions were closely related. If there had been an error, the landing would have failed, “he said.

Artist’s illustration of the Chinese rover on the surface of Mars.CGTN / CNSA

Currently, the degree of success of humanity in landings is below 50% and most of the failed attempts occur during descent.

“It was specified extremely accurate operation it involves various technologies, including the aerodynamic design of the capsule, parachute and engine shape to achieve a smooth landing, “said Sun Zezhou, chief designer of the mission.

Research on Mars

If all goes according to plan, the rover Zhurong carrying the probe, named for the Chinese god of fire, will investigate Mars for at least three months.

The rovers weigh around 240 kilogramsThey have six wheels and four solar panels and can move on the surface of Mars at 200 meters per hour, reports the DPA agency.

Carry Scientific instruments which will be used to collect information on the composition of the planet’s surface and its geological structure and climate.

With your first landing on Mars, China wants to catch up with the United States, which has already sent several research devices to tour the planet.

The Soviet Union had a successful landing in the 1970s, but eventually lost contact with your probe.

Beijing has expanded constantly its space program in recent years and has missions planned for decades to come.

The Chinese mission is one of three flights to Mars that were launched from Earth last summer. The other launches were from the United Arab Emirates and the United States, which managed to land the Perseverance rover in February.