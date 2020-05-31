The serious situation in which the automotive sector finds itself, both in our country and in the rest of Europe, as a consequence of the coronavirus, joins the trend that has followed the entire community space in recent years. And, despite the fact that the European Union (EU) has important manufacturers within its borders, China has stepped on the accelerator and has become a powerful competitor that concentrates 29% of automobile manufacturing worldwide.

On the other hand, according to a study prepared by the insurer Euler Hermes, the European automobile market will plummet in 2020 by 30% as a consequence of both the coronavirus pandemic worldwide and the growth of new emerging markets. This trend is being seen in turn in the market strategy being adopted by some of the most important manufacturers in the sector, such as Nissan, which will choose to strengthen its position on the Asian continent.

Another aspect that reinforces this trend is that of registrations registered over the last few months and how the countries of the European Union have evolved. Regarding this aspect and taking into account the first data that is handled for the month of May, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain lead the falls with a collapse in the number of their registrations that exceeds 95%. The community country that has best managed to weather the storm is Germany with a drop of around 61%.

If we take into account the data of the five main markets in Europe, which together represent 75% of total production, the decrease reached 84% last April, which is equivalent to a significant drop of -1, 6 million new cars.

“Painful wake-up call”

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) considers that the closure of the plants that the automobile firm has represents a “Painful wake-up call” for all public administrations regarding the situation of the automotive industry in Spain. This was stated by the organization’s general director, José López-Tafall, who described it as “indispensable to mobilize, very urgently, resources to contain this situation.”

“The solution that has obviously been discussed istake advantage of those facilities and trained personnel and an expert in automotive and car and vehicle construction for some company in the industry that can be encouraged, or seduced to come here. But with the central government that we have, in which there are some people who are not unaware of the industry, but are reluctant to everything that is the private sector, it is complicated, “added the businessman.

Good news

The good news this week has been left by the French manufacturer, Renault. The company has announced that its new cost savings plan does not contemplate reducing its production in its Spanish factories (Valladolid, Palencia and Seville) and neither the closure of any of its plants located in national territory. In this way, the French company puts an end to speculation about the future of Spanish plants, which had received very negative messages about their continuity in recent months.

The president of Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, has given this information at a press conference to present his plan to reduce his costs by 2,150 million euros until 2022. The French constructor announces its new restructuring plan in which has expressly saved Spanish factories, ensuring that there will be no closure after several months in which doubts about its continuity came from the company.