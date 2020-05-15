The China Electricity Council has released the new wireless charging standard for electric vehicles based on the technology developed by WiTricity. According to the corporation, its MRI technology offers the same power, efficiency and charging speed than conventional wired charging methods. The standard consists of four parts that specify the general requirements communication between teams, testing methods, equipment design and security systems.

The wireless charging technology It promises to change, for the better, the way users perceive electric mobility. Hand in hand with large companies such as Qualcomm or WiTricity, this technology is becoming more efficient and monitoring systems allow more leeway for recharging. However, one of its great handicaps is standardization.

The China Electricity Council (CEC) is in charge of regularizing the GB / T wired fast charge standard (‘GuoBiao’) that is currently being implemented in China. It is one of the most ambitious protocols being generated in the world, since it will reach load powers of up to 900 kW. In parallel, through its standards committee, it has worked closely with the WiTricity corporation to ratify and publish the associated wireless standard, designated as GB / T 38775. The set is made up of four parts that regulate different aspects. The first focuses on the general requirements, the second in communication Between the integrated chargers and the external chargers, the third one exposes the special requirements and the limit values and the fourth test methods to measure the electromagnetic influence of environmental conditions.

Wireless recharge.

It also includes the requirements for electrical transmission, the specifications that the system must meet regarding design and the basic requirements of security. WiTricity claims its MRI technology offers the same power, efficiency and charging speed as conventional wired charging methods, but has not specified its technical details.

Along with CEC and WiTricity, the project has also involved the Electrical Energy Research Institute (CEPRI) and the Automotive Research and Technology Center (CATARC) for the past four years. According to WiTricity CEO Alex Gruzen, the new standard “creates a clear path for automakers and their suppliers to implement wireless charging in China.”

Two Chinese companies have already licensed WiTricity technology and designs including all necessary peripheral systems such as foreign object detection, position detection and communications. Zhejiang VIE has completed the construction of a pilot production facility where it will assemble wireless charging systems for car manufacturers. Anjie Wireless Technology recently demonstrated the operation of a self-contained parking system incorporating Xpeng Motors electric car-mounted wireless recharging.

Between this year and next, several wireless charging standards are scheduled for publication, such as the Society of Automotive Engineers SAE J2954, the International Organization for Standardization ISO 19363 or the International Electrotechnical Commission IEC 61980.

