China Sinopharm has distributed 100 million doses of COVID vaccine globally

BEIJING Reuters) – Two COVID-19 vaccines developed by units of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have provided a combined 100 million doses that have been distributed in various parts of the world, a subsidiary company said on Friday.

More than 80 million doses of the two vaccines have already been administered, China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG) said on social media.

Sinopharm has said it can reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses in 2021 and that it will seek to expand manufacturing to 3 billion doses per year, without specifying the timeframe to meet that goal.

Another Chinese vaccine maker, Sinovac Biotech, said on Monday it had supplied 160 million doses of its COVID-19 formula to 18 countries and regions, including China. Of that volume, more than 70 million have already been inoculated.

All three vaccines, along with a fourth formula from CanSino Biologics Inc, have received approval in China for general use. A fifth vaccine developed by the Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences of Microbiology has been given the green light for emergency use.

(Reports by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)