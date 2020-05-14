China will implement phase 1 of the trade agreement with the United States and is expected to accelerate purchases of agricultural products from the United States, an executive at state-owned agricultural trading company Cofco said during an online industry event on Thursday.

The Chinese government has committed to additional purchases of US $ 32 billion worth of agricultural products over two years under phase 1 of the trade agreement signed in January. The goal is based on the 2017 figures.

“China is yet to implement the trade agreement and the chances are high that China will accelerate purchases,” said Zhang Hua, deputy general manager of Cofco International in China.

Soy was the main agricultural product from the U.S. shipped to China in 2017, with loads worth $ 12 billion, and operators expected China to continue to buy large volumes of the oilseed.

But declining processing margins and an expected increase in China’s soy stocks in the coming months could make buying US grain uneconomically attractive to soy processors, warned Zhang.

Chinese buyers have already scheduled large volumes of cargo from Brazil, the main supplier, for delivery in the coming months, which will add to shipments from other months delayed by the weather – which should lead to large stocks of both soy and soy meal.

Zhang said it could take five months for this soy to be “digested” and that stocks could peak in July or August, putting pressure on bran prices.

“Chinese processors will face bad crush margins for a long time to come, maybe even September,” said Zhang.

Operators expect soybean landings in China to reach 9 million tonnes per month in May, June and July, well above normal levels.

Soy imports from China in 2019/20 are expected to total 87.5 million tonnes by the end of August, Zhang said, including 63.73 million tonnes of soy from Brazil and about 13.70 million from the U.S.

In calendar year 2019, China purchased 16.94 million tonnes of soy from the U.S., just above the 16.6 million tonnes in 2018, when shipments fell by almost half compared to the previous year due to the trade dispute between Americans and Chinese.

Even if U.S. prices are not suitable for soybean processors, state-owned companies could still import from the U.S., Li Jiang, chief analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence, said at the same conference.

“Purchases would be made based on market conditions and commercial considerations,” said Li. “These considerations could be from both private and state-owned companies.”

