China should release the yuan to stimulate more use: central bank researcher

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) – China should gradually release the yuan’s exchange rate to support broader global adoption of the currency, a central bank researcher said.

China has been trying to boost the global clout of the yuan since 2009 to reduce reliance on the US dollar in trade and investment deals and challenge the role of the greenback as the world’s main reserve currency.

But despite some steps towards liberalization, it maintains a tight grip on the currency for fear that excessive volatility could affect cross-border capital flows and damage the economy.

“We have to admit that under the condition of internationalization of the yuan, we cannot manage the exchange rate of the currency. The central bank will eventually give up the exchange rate target,” said Zhou Chengjun, director of the Bank’s financial research institute. People of China, in a speech at a recent forum.

Releasing the yuan will also help the central bank gain more political independence, Zhou said in the speech released on Wednesday.

The entity has said several times that it had basically exited regular currency exchange intervention, although it continues to strongly influence daily trade movements through the morning guidance rate setting.

China should actively promote the internationalization of the yuan, as more countries hope to reduce their dependence on the dollar, given Washington’s frequent use of sanctions against some countries, the official said.

The yuan is likely to appreciate against the dollar in the medium and long term due to China’s sustained economic growth and the consequences of the aggressive easing policy of the US Federal Reserve, Zhou said.

Persistent dollar weakness had helped push the yuan to near three-year highs last week. The People’s Bank of China introduced multiple measures in late 2020 and early this year to halt the appreciation of the currency by reducing capital inflows.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)