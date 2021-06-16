China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels: Prime Minister Li

BEIJING, Jun 16 (.) – China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels and curb rising prices for agricultural materials, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said during his inspection tour of the northeastern province. Jilin from June 15 to 16.

Li said now is a critical time for grain production and effective measures should be taken to stabilize the prices of agricultural materials.

China should protect the black soil and cultivate finer-grained varieties, Li added.

