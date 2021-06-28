China shares new video of its Zhurong space rover

06/28/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

China has become without us even realizing into a true space superpower. It is not for less, since they have created your own International Space Station at the same time they have stoically worked to bring the first non-US space rover to the Martian surface.

Now, from Mars we get videos and sounds of the Chinese space rover nicknamed Zhurong (a character in Chinese mythology). In the video you can see how the rover descends on the Martian surface and how it generates sound around it.

The Red Planet has many visitors today, thanks in large part to the importance that space exploration has had in this beginning of the decade. For decades this science had been relegated to a relative ostracism that seems to have reappeared with the creation of a new and more sibylline “Cold War”.