China sends three astronauts to its space station for the first time

This Thursday, June 17, China has sent three astronauts to its new space station; although it will still take a few hours to set foot in it. The crew will be composed of the commander Nie Haisheng and for two more astronauts: Liu Boming Y Tang hongbo. The National Space Administration of China (CNSA), which is the equivalent of NASA in China, already sent the first cargo last May and now hopes that its astronauts can fulfill their mission at the space base.

Both Nie and Liu already have previous experience with space travel, but Tang will be a first-timer, Europa Press has reported. The commander has already been in space twice, in 2005 and 2013; while Liu in 2008 did a historic spacewalk.

The four tasks of astronauts

The CNSA hopes that, with this new mission to space, its three astronauts will mark a new milestone within the Chinese space race by being the team that spends the most time in space. But that does not mean that your mission will be easy; Unlike. They have four tasks to complete. First, they will operate and manage the complex, including the in-orbit test of the Tianhe module; they will have to validate the recycling and life support system of the Chinese space station; They will also do tests and see what the operational capacity of the robotic arm is and they will have to take care of the management of materials and waste.

The second part of your mission consist of moving, assembling and testing spacesuits extravehicular. They will also assemble an extravehicular toolbox; they will build a panoramic chamber and install a set of extended pumps.

The third task will be to carry out various space science and technology experiments, as well as training activities. scientific dissemination. Finally, they will have to control their own health, for this they will do physical exercise; plus a monitoring and evaluation regulate your own health condition.

They will release the space station

The Shenzhou-12 mission will be the first to launch part of the new Chinese space station, called Heavenly Harmony. The ship will dock with Tianhe, the main piece and so far the only one in the station space; since it was sent to Earth orbit at the end of last April. East first module includes three bedrooms and a bathroom. They also have a dining room and an area for physical exercise. In addition, Tianhe is equipped with everything necessary to give life support to the three astronauts.

China does not participate in the International Space Station due to US reluctance about its ‘true intentions’

In the future, Heavenly Harmony will be composed of three pieces, Tianhe and two others. Predictably it will be complete in 2022. And it is that China cannot use neither the International Space Station nor any other of the future bases, such as the Gateway lunar orbiter. This is because in the United States there is a policy of non-participation in projects with the Asian country; due to his reluctance about his true intentions. For this reason, in the space stations in which the United States participates, China does not.

Now the three astronauts they will be able to check that everything is in order and begin conducting experiments and necessary improvements to the space station while the other two pieces are finished preparing for docking; although it is not yet scheduled to occur. China expects its station to be complete by 2022.

Before Heavenly Harmony

Although it may seem that Heavenly Harmony is the first Chinese space base, the reality is quite different. Those in the know in space already know that China has had others before. So let’s talk about Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, which were part of the last space station in the Asian country.

China sent its laboratory into space Tiangong-1 in 2011. This would be part of his first space base. But after seven years, the piece ended up falling uncontrollably into the Pacific Ocean in April 2018. In fact, a few months ago we were also on edge by a piece of space junk from China that ended up falling into the sea. For its part, Taingong-2 also fell into the ocean, although in this case it was controlled by the CNSA.

Ultimately, China launched its own space station with the launch of Tianhe a couple of months ago; but his ambition is big enough to send astronauts without finishing it. They are not in danger, of course, but that shows China’s hunger for space exploration. Let’s not forget about Zhurong, who is already on the surface of Mars.

