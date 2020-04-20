China hopes to import more soy and pork this year, after the coronavirus pandemic and the impacts of the swine fever that decimated its pig herds.

Soy imports were estimated at 92.48 million tons this year. By 2025, they are expected to grow to 96.62 million tons, while in 2029 they are expected to reach 99.52 million tons, according to a projection released by the Ministry of Agriculture in a video conference on Monday.

Pork meat imports this year are expected to grow to 2.8 million tons, an increase of 32.7% in the annual comparison.

China is a major buyer of soy and pork globally and typically imports millions of tons of oilseed a year to process and transform it into animal feed.

African swine fever, however, reduced the country’s pig herd by more than 40% last year, reducing the supply of the main pork-consuming country.

Adding to the effects of the coronavirus, which hit pig transport and delayed the resumption of slaughterhouses, Chinese favorite meat prices rose to record levels in February.

China has increased pork imports in recent months to make up for the drop in domestic supply.

Despite higher imports, pork consumption in China in 2020 is expected to drop to 42.06 million tonnes, down 5.6% year-on-year, due to high prices and falling consumer demand due to coronavirus, according to the ministry.

Pork production is expected to drop to 39.34 million tonnes this year, recovering to 54 million tonnes in 2022.

In soybeans, Chinese domestic production was estimated at 18.81 million tonnes in 2020, up 3.9% year-on-year. Consumption is expected to grow steadily and continue to depend mainly on imports for the next 10 years, said a ministry representative.

The ministry also said that the area and corn production are expected to grow in 2020, with production estimated at more than 260 million tonnes this year.

