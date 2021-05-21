China says it will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) – China will crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading activities within its pathways to hedge against financial risks, the Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Friday.

The country will crack down on illegal activities in the stock market and maintain the stability of the stock, bond and currency markets, the committee declared at a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

China’s prudent monetary policy will be flexible, specific and appropriate, while keeping the yuan exchange rate basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels, he added.

(Report from Mesa Pekín. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)