Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said that “no time was wasted” in sharing information about the virus with the WHO. “The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything,” he said.

China defended its actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic with a meticulous official document in which it assures that the Center for Disease Control The Chinese informed his United States counterpart of the infections on January 4.

Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said that “no time was wasted” in sharing information about the virus with the World Health Organization. “The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything”Ma said in the document.

“We immediately inform the international community of the virus data and relevant information on the epidemic. We have made a important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic worldwide“, he pointed.

The document highlights the measures taken to combat the disease and improve international cooperation. “I disagree with the claim that China’s relations with other countries have been adversely affected. It is false, ”said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu.

“Conversely, China’s relations with most countries have improved and strengthened after Covid-19 (…). A few countries have gone against the tide of history and launched a smear campaign against China, generating false rumors and spreading a political virus by all possible means, “said Ma. In response,” China has had no choice but to respond before this type of attempt to blame others ”, the Chinese diplomat remarked.

Delays in the flow of information about the coronavirus and censorship of the new disease have been criticized by several countries, which would have hampered and hindered the global response to the pandemic. The document presented this Sunday stresses that “China has always acted with openness, transparency and responsibility, informing the international community about the epidemic in a timely manner.“

“The unfounded accusations that China has withheld information about the epidemic and the death toll is a slander calculated to count the 1.4 billion Chinese, including those killed by the virus, and against the millions of Chinese health workers. China categorically rejects these accusations, “underlines the text.

The text also rejects “Any frivolous attempt at a lawsuit or compensation” for the coronavirus, referring to complaints filed in the United States and other countries because China is the origin of the virus. Finally, the document shows that from March to the end of May China has exported more than 70.6 billion mask, 96.700 respirators and 225 million tests to 200 countries and regions.

Nan Nan University political analyst Gu Su told the en South China Morning Post ’newspaper that this document” evidently seeks to respond to widespread criticism and minimize the impact of the pandemic on China’s international image. “

Beijing in particular would be upset by the United States’ invitation to Russia to participate in the upcoming G-7 summit, which China interprets as an attempt to forge an alliance against China. “Given the growing sensation of being besieged, Beijing needs to guarantee the internal and international audience that China remains open and that it will not be isolated,” said Gu. (Europa Press)