The Chinese Ministry of Health has assured this Wednesday that the rebound of coronavirus infections arisen in ehe Beijing Fengtai District Wholesale Market in Beijing it is under control, after the last cases recorded in the capital were not directly related to this focus.

The deputy director of the Ministry of Health, Feng Zijian, pointed out that “the new cases are mainly due to the spread of those who in some way or another had been exposed to the market.”

“Transmission level is very low”Feng announced, explaining that the cases of those who were directly exposed to the Xinfadi market “are coming to an end.”

“The Beijing outbreak was discovered very early and strong control measures have slowed the spread of the disease,” said Feng during a televised intervention that was reported by the ‘South China Morning Post’ newspaper.

According to the last balance, Beijing has added seven more cases of locally transmitted coronavirus on Tuesday, although, according to the authorities, none directly related to the last outbreak.

Since the first cases were confirmed on June 11, they have been 249 those related to Xinfadi, the authorities decreed the closure of schools and shopping malls, modifications in public transport routes, in addition to the partial blockade of areas near the new focus.

So, China has registered a total of 12 cases. In addition to the seven from Beijing, one more in the neighboring Hebei province, and another three from abroad.

During Tuesday, there has been no death by COVID-19, reason why the number of deceased remains one more day 4,634, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 83,430. A total of 78,428 patients have managed to overcome the disease. All these data according to the official balance of the Communist Government of China.

At the same time, 368 patients continue to receive medical assistance, twelve of them in serious condition. According to the latest figures, 1,888 imported cases have been confirmed, of which 1,801 have managed to leave the hospital after recovering, although another 87 people are still hospitalized.

The Chinese authorities have reported that 7,557 people who had close contact with a patient from COVID-19 They are still under medical observation, while 584 left the hospital on Tuesday.

After the rebound of 30 cases, all of them imported, announced by Hong Kong on Tuesday, this Wednesday the former British colony has added 16 more, along with a fatality.

So far, 1,177 people have contracted the disease in Hong Kong and six people have died, while 1,083 have managed to recover.

As for the other special administrative region within Chinese territory, Macao, the former Portuguese colony has managed to recover the 45 patients who contracted the disease during the start of the pandemic.