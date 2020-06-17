BEIJING (AP) – China has agreed with India to peacefully resolve its tensions on the border in the Himalayas, a Chinese government spokesman said after the most violent clashes between the two countries in several decades.

« Both parties agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultations and to make efforts to facilitate the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area, » the Foreign Ministry spokesman told the press in a briefing on Wednesday. , Zhao Lijian.

Zhao reiterated Chinese claims that the clashes, which reportedly killed one officer and 19 Indian soldiers and many more were injured, occurred after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, leading to fears, confrontation. physical between the border troops of both sides and resulted in casualties. «

China has not said whether there were casualties or deaths among its troops.

Indian security forces said neither side fired in the clash in the Ladakh region, which occurred on Monday night and was the first clash with deaths on the disputed border between India and China since 1975.

China claims some 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in Northeast India, while India says China is occupying 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plain in the Himalayas, a contiguous area to Ladakh.

In August 2019, India unilaterally declared Ladakh as federal territory, separating it from disputed Kashmir. China was one of the handful of countries that strongly condemned the decision, taking it to international forums such as the United Nations Security Council.

Thousands of soldiers from both countries have been deployed face-to-face for more than a month on a remote stretch of the Royal Control Line, a 3,380-kilometer-long border established after a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in a tense truce.