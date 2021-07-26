China revolutionizes vaccine marketing

America’s Cup / Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MuXRNrkjvnkVUGZmwFkeVQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYyMi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/jrOqrU_nP5BHB8wsN9I3nA–~B/aD05MzQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e7159a07d822220b8acde22b1ce62eee” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MuXRNrkjvnkVUGZmwFkeVQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYyMi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/jrOqrU_nP5BHB8wsN9I3nA–~B/aD05MzQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e7159a07d822220b8acde22b1ce62eee”/>Advertising for Sinovac during a match of the Argentine soccer team in the 2021 Copa de América. Copa de América / Twitter

If we take a look at the official sponsors of the last Copa América 2021, we find an online bookmaker, a television brand, an app and a pharmaceutical company. A priori, this should not attract our attention. However, if we look in detail, there are very interesting topics to consider.

The first is that most of the sponsors are of Chinese origin. The Betsson bookmaker comes from Sweden but the technology multinational TCL, specializing in televisions and other types of screens, is based in Huizhou. And Kwai is a mobile application as a social network (for those who do not know it, it is the main competitor of TikTok) developed by the company Beijing Kuaishou Technology.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical company is not the German Bayer, traditionally linked to the world of football (owner of the Bayer 04 Leverkusen club), or some other Western company taking advantage of the forum to promote their medicines.

The sponsor was Sinovac Biotech Ltd, promoting its covid-19 vaccine. Indeed, one of the vaccines developed in China was one of the official sponsors of the America’s Cup.

Cup in danger

The story of how Sinovac’s image ended up appearing in the background in the interviews with Lionel Messi is somewhat bizarre, as well as a good example of the Chinese ability to seize opportunities and of the trade war in which the producers of vaccines.

To begin with, the tournament was not planned but the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided to carry it out to match the calendar with the tournament of European nations, which would be played in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, neither the Eurocopa nor the Copa América were played that year and both tournaments were moved to the summer of 2021. Originally, the tournament was to be held in Argentina and Colombia and, in addition to the South American teams, they were also going to compete Qatar and Australia.

However, these two countries would end up not participating and, almost two weeks before the start of the tournament, Colombia withdrew as host due to the serious social crisis that the country was going through. Argentina did the same, although in this case motivated by the high levels of contagion of covid-19 in its territory.

Who pays for all this?

The instability of the organization caused the initial sponsors to withdraw their support for the competition: Mastercard, AmBev (owner of the Brazilian beer brands Brahma and Antarctica and a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev) and Diageo (British company that owns 8 of the top 20 best-selling alcoholic beverage brands in the world, such as Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys or J&B) stepped aside.

Thus, the 47th edition of the Copa América was about to be postponed for the second time, and even suspended permanently, but, finally, it would be held in Brazil. This venue was achieved in extremis because, due to the health crisis, the opposition opposed the tournament at all times.

The important issue of sponsorships had yet to be closed and this is where China and its businessmen appear who, taking advantage of the opportunity, elevated TCL and Kwai as official sponsors of the tournament, accompanying the Betsson bookmaker. However, the issue of vaccination of the delegations participating in the tournament still had to be resolved.

This is how an agreement was generated in which everyone won: Conmebol needed the vaccines, Sinovac the diffusion and China had the perfect forum to reinforce its influence in the area.

On April 13, 2021, Sinovac Biotech became an official healthcare partner of the Copa América. Then, the donation of 50,000 vaccines was announced, making Conmebol the first civil organization in the world to carry out a vaccination against covid-19.

Conquering Latin America

According to the Brazilian portal Maquina do Esporte, the decision of Chinese companies to sponsor the Copa América responded to their need to position themselves before the South American public.

To do this, the image of TCL, Kwai and Sinovac appeared on all the official portals and social networks of the competition, as well as on the posters, LED billboards of the matches, in post-match interviews and press conferences.

In the case of Sinovac, taking advantage of the lack of control of the pandemic in the region, its presence in the tournament allowed it to reinforce its brand with governments, institutions, all kinds of organizations and civil society.

As part of the marketing campaign, a video was recorded in which Pibe, the official mascot of the tournament, is vaccinated and receives his vaccination certificate.

Massive presence, mass consumption

The Copa América was broadcast to 200 countries and reached historic ratings in both Brazil and Argentina.

Millions of people around the world followed the final of the tournament, 653,000 of them did so through the historic Twitch transmission of the influencer Ibai Llanos together with the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué (although that is another story) and there were China and Sinovac present Biotech Ltd. and its vaccine.

For the Tokyo Olympics about to begin, no company has raised its hand to become an official healthcare partner. But China and Sinovac have opened the ban and have given way to the concept of the vaccine as a mass product, with the need to strategically position itself in certain markets.

Will something similar happen again at the Qatar World Cup 2022? We will be attentive to this and to the ethical implications and legal limits that this entails… It should be remembered that, before closing the agreement with Sinovac, Conmebol previously tried, without success, with Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford / Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Hermes Ulises Prieto Mora does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.