China returns to falls and complicates the opening in the West

Hong Kong and Chinese stocks resumed their slide on Friday, after rebounding in the previous session, as lingering concerns over regulatory measures outweighed Beijing’s attempts to calm markets.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in mainland China also took a toll on investors’ risk appetite.

Hong Kong tech stocks fell again, sending the benchmark Hang Seng index heading for its worst week in 16 months.

The Hang Seng was down 2.1% at noon, following Thursday’s 3.3% rise. Tech giants like Meituan and Alibaba led Friday’s slide.

For the week, the benchmark is set to fall nearly 6%, its worst weekly performance since March 2020. Global investors have dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing banned for-profit tutoring. in core school subjects, following the strong measures taken earlier this year in the technology sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 4.2%, extending the weekly drop to more than 8%.

China’s CSI300 Index fell 1%, after gaining 1.9% on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%, led by consumer and tourism stocks. A new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Jiangsu province has been linked to inadequate protection of airport personnel.

A tracking index of Chinese tourism values ​​fell 2.9%. Healthcare values ​​in mainland China also fell sharply on fears that the sector could be the next target for regulators.

Markets had rebounded on Thursday after China stepped up its attempts to calm investors’ nerves by telling foreign brokers not to “over-interpret” its latest regulatory measures.

Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Fang Xinghai held a meeting with global investment banks on Wednesday night to shore up confidence, as state media chanted in chorus Thursday in support of Chinese capital markets.

“We do not believe that the signals from this recent news flow are sufficient for us to elevate China to overweight,” Morgan Stanley said in a note, citing long-term concerns about the future of Chinese equities abroad, and the possible restrictions on foreign investment in Chinese companies.

"Early investor comments indicate that they remain concerned, and are seeking more formal guidance and action to defuse these potential issues."