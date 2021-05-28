China Responds to Biden’s Research on COVID-19 Origins and Suggests Investigating a US Laboratory



Main entrance to Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Government of China resumed the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus started in a laboratory in Maryland in response to the investigation by US authorities into alleged origins of the strain at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian not only rekindled speculation, but accused the US of not caring in the least about facts and truth.

“The United States is not concerned with facts or truth at all, nor is it interested in a serious scientific study of origins. Their sole objective is to use the pandemic to stigmatize and for political manipulation to pass the blame, ”Lijian said as quoted by CNN on Thursday.

Chinese official mentions biomedical lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland

The official made reference to Fort Detrick, in Maryland, military installation where a biomedical laboratory is located which has been linked by the Chinese authorities, also without proof, with the emergence of the virus.

“What secrets are hidden shrouded in suspicion at Fort Detrick and by the 200 US biomedical laboratories around the world?” The spokesperson said.

The theory about alleged moves to create began circulating in Chinese state media in late March last year. However, the subject gained more adherents earlier this year when the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Wuhan to examine the issue of the origin of the strain.

China urged the US to allow inquiry by WHO researchers

In February, China’s foreign minister asked the US to follow suit, act in a “cooperative” and “positive” manner and invite WHO experts to do a study on tracing of origin.

The most recent expressions of the Asian giant come after US President Joe Biden gave the country’s intelligence agencies a period of 90 days to investigate the issue and present a report.

Biden’s request came after a report that emerged this week revealed that several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.

A report in The New York Times indicates that those in charge of investigating the subject asked Biden for additional time to analyze all the material at their disposal through computerized processes.

According to the newspaper, which cites intelligence officials as a source, these services will try to apply an “extraordinary” amount of computer resources to check if Sars-Cov-2 accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, in China, the epicenter of the pandemic.

The foregoing suggests that the US Government has not yet exhausted the databases it has on Chinese communications and the movement of workers in the aforementioned laboratory, among other details.