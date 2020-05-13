China reports 7 new cases of coronavirus



























































































A woman with a mask walks through an area where a figure of Shuey Rong Rong, the mascot of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, is located on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) – China reported seven new cases of coronaviruses on Wednesday, six of them in the north-eastern province of Jilin, where authorities increased alert levels and suspended rail connections to a district where several infections of unknown origin have occurred. in the last days.

Another 754 people are treated as suspicious cases or because they tested positive but showed no symptoms, while 104 receive treatment in hospitals.

China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,926 cases.

On Tuesday, the government said it would test the 11 million people in Wuhan, the industrial city in the center of the country where the virus was first detected last year.

