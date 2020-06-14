© Provided by Agencia .

Beijing, June 13 . .- The Chinese National Health Commission reported today 57 new cases detected on Saturday, 19 of them from abroad and 38 locally, of which 36 were registered in Beijing, after the outbreak of coronavirus detected in the main market of the capital.

This increase represents the largest in the entire country in the last two months, since last April 13, while that of Beijing represents the largest daily increase in cases in the capital since the data was published.

The city had yesterday announced six new cases accounted for the day before after an outbreak of the virus was detected in the large wholesale market in Xinfadi, which has been shut down like five others in the capital.

Of the 19 « imported » cases, 17 were detected in the southern province of Guangzhou, one in Shanghai (east) and one in Chongqing (southwest).

The other two infections at the local level, in addition to 36 in the capital, occurred in the northeast province of Liaoning, where an infection related to the cases in Beijing had been announced yesterday.

The commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that one serious case was added, that two new patients have been discharged and that 542 close contacts were released from medical observation.

The total number of confirmed cases that remain active in China amounts to 129, one of them serious, among the 83,132 contagions recorded since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 4,634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, nine new infections were registered, six of them imported from abroad. Among the local asymptomatic, two went to confirmed cases the same day.

There are still 103 cases of this type under medical observation, 53 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, 45 cases of the 1,109 infections that caused four deaths remain active, while in Taiwan there are 5 active cases of the total of 443 confirmed that caused seven deaths.

.