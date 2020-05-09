China gave the green light this Friday to the reopening of cinemas, sports facilities, theaters and other entertainment venues, taking precautions against the COVID-19, according to a government directive.

Libraries, museums and other tourist attractions are also listed in a document that officially authorizes owners and managers to reopen the doors.

China’s 70,000 cinemas closed in late January to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. A decision that seriously affected the country’s film industry.

Cultural venues will now be able to host conferences and exhibitions again, but the number of visitors should be limited thanks to a reservation system.

The directive also recommends the complete reopening of all hotels, restaurants, department stores and supermarkets that were still closed. However, all places must impose on visitors the use of face masks and respect for distances.

In China, where the new coronavirus practically disappeared according to official figures, most employees have returned to work, some schools reopened and movement restrictions are lifted to revive a struggling economy.

For his part, Hong Kong also began this Friday to ease the restrictions that had been decided several weeks ago to fight against pandemic allowing bars, gyms, beauty salons and cinemas to reopen, due to a clear decrease in the circulation of the disease in the semi-autonomous territory.

Most of the bars and nightclubs had been closed in early April, while Hong Kong was facing a second wave of pollution, linked to returns from Europe and North America, where the epidemic was erupting.

But the Hong Kong authorities have been very effective in containing their progress thanks to an aggressive strategy of testing and tracing the patients’ contacts. The latter and their families were quickly isolated, and health professionals chose to treat infected people very soon.

Hong Kong, with a population of 7.4 million inhabitants, has a total of one thousand cases and four deaths.

OF

.