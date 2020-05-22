China gave up its annual growth target for the first time on Friday and promised more government spending as the coronavirus pandemic affects the world’s second largest economy, taking a bleak tone for this year’s Parliament meeting.

The omission in Prime Minister Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time that China has not set a target for Gross Domestic Product since the government started publishing them in 1990.

The economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction in decades, affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus that started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We have not set a specific target for growth for the year, mainly because of the global situation of the epidemic and the economic and trade situation is very uncertain, and China’s development faces some unpredictable factors,” said Li at the opening of Parliament.

Domestic consumption, investments and exports are falling, and pressure on employment is increasing significantly, while financial risks are increasing, he warned.

China has set a goal to create more than 9 million urban jobs this year, according to Li’s report, against a target of at least 11 million in 2019 and the lowest since 2013.

Before the National People’s Congress, a week-long parliamentary meeting, Chinese leaders pledged to broaden the stimulus to boost the economy amid growing concerns that job losses could threaten social stability.

China seeks a budget deficit in 2020 of at least 3.6% of GDP, against 2.8% last year.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

