Volunteers from the Blue Sky rescue team, wearing protective suits, disinfect the Nangong Comprehensive Market, in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2020. Photo taken on June 18, 2020. . / Carlos Garica Rawlins

BEIJING, June 19 (.) – China has released sequencing data for the coronavirus genome responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, and authorities said on Friday they have identified a European strain based on preliminary studies.

China, which has been criticized for an alleged lack of transparency in information during the recent outbreak in the country’s capital, said it has also submitted the data to the World Health Organization.

Details published on the website of the China National Microbiology Data Center reveal that the genome data is based on three samples – two human and one environmental – collected on June 11.

That was the same day that Beijing reported its first new local COVID-19 infection in months. In the eight days since then, the city has reported a total of 183 cases, related to the gigantic wholesale food market in Xinfadi, in the southwest of the city.

« According to the preliminary results of a genomic and epidemiological study, the virus is from Europe, but it is different from the virus that is currently spreading in Europe, » said Zhang Yong of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC), Zhang Yong, in an article published on Friday. « It is older than the virus that is currently spreading in Europe. »

Zhang said there were several possibilities for how the virus got to China.

« It could have been hidden in imported frozen food products, or was lurking in some dark and humid environment like Xinfadi, without the environment having been disinfected or sterilized, » Zhang wrote in the article posted on the Central Commission website of Disciplinary Inspection.

Wu Zunyou, the CDC’s chief epidemiology expert, had told state media earlier this week that the Beijing strain was similar to that of Europe, although not necessarily transmitted directly from European countries. Wu did not elaborate on those comments made prior to the release of the genome sequence.

The coronavirus strains found in the United States and Russia were mostly from Europe, according to Wu.

