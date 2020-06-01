China reiterated today that it will retaliate against “any attempt by the United States to harm Chinese interests” and condemned the order of US President Donald Trump to start a process to “eliminate the exceptions” by which the United States grants Hong Kong a deal different from China.

Last week, Trump ordered his government to start a process to eliminate the aforementioned exceptions after condemning a controversial security law for Hong Kong with which Beijing intends to ban any act of central Chinese “subversion against the Government” in the former British colony.

“Such measures seriously interfere with China’s internal affairs, harm relations between the United States and China and harm both parties. China strongly opposes all of this, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference today.

The spokesperson reiterated that “Hong Kong is part of China”, that no one has the right to interfere in this matter and that the law seeks to “maintain stability” in the former British colony.

“Any word or measure by the United States that damages China’s interests will meet with a firm counterattack,” he added.

The controversial security law aims, very broadly, to ban any act of central Chinese “subversion against the government” in that city and to eradicate any loophole of “foreign interference” in Hong Kong.

But according to local lawyers and activists, the legislation could curtail the freedoms enjoyed by the semi-autonomous city, and has already sparked some protests against it, as well as against another law that could criminalize insults to the Chinese anthem.

The Hong Kong government supports the law, while Beijing has previously warned that if the United States finally adopts any form of sanction, it will retaliate.

Trump’s order seeks to hit both that city – which is an important international financial and commercial center – and China, which uses the territory to negotiate with other countries.

However, Trump did not clarify whether he plans to completely eliminate the special status that the United States grants to Hong Kong, and a 1992 American law requires Washington to continue treating the region the same as when it was a British colony.

This note was originally published in López-Dóriga Digital