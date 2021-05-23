China regulates BTC mining, Tesla and Elon Musk rejects Bitcoin, Vitalik sells Shiba Inu …

Welcome to another weekly compilation of crypto news from BeInCrypto, we bring you the top 10 most relevant crypto news of the week from May 17 to May 23, 2021. Instantly update the latest news on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, FinTech, stock markets, disruptive technologies , geopolitics, macroeconomics, trading and much more. Dig into the topics that seem most interesting to you.

The most important crypto news of the week

Bitcoin Falls Following China’s Plans to ‘Crack Down’ Against BTC Mining

China

On May 21, the Government of China published a communication from the Committee on Financial Stability and Development of the State Council, describing that at its 51st meeting it agreed to take “energetic” measures aimed at Bitcoin mining activity in that country.

Other relevant crypto news of the week

Bitcoin falls to price levels prior to the purchase made by Tesla

Elon Musk Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to the levels recorded prior to the purchase of BTC made by Tesla last February.

SEC wins right to access Ripple information abroad

XRP Ripple

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has earned the right to receive foreign assistance in the ongoing battle against Ripple. Previously, the tech company was trying to stop the government body from getting more regulatory information from abroad.

Vitalik Buterin burns 90% of his Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens that were donated to him

Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin has burned over $ 6 billion worth of SHIBA INU (SHIB) tokens and will donate the remaining amount to charity.

Cardano founder shares ideas with Elon Musk to improve Dogecoin

Dogecoin

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano (ADA) and CEO of Input Output, has shared some ideas with Elon Musk to help him improve Dogecoin (DOGE).

MicroStrategy CEO affirms that he does not sell his BTC due to market downturn

Microstrategy buys Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has faced the recent crypto market crash by stating that he is not selling his cryptocurrencies, at times Bitcoin (BTC) fell to roughly $ 30,000.

Almost 800,000 crypto traders settled in the last 24 hours

Bearish bitcoin

As China further sharpened the ban on cryptocurrencies added to the impact generated by Elon Musk on Twitter last week, the crypto market plummeted. The effect of these external events can be seen through real-time settlements, which exceeded 804,242, in the last 24 hours.

Tether to launch on Avalanche’s high-speed blockchain

Tether

The world’s largest market capitalization stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has announced that it will be available on the Avalanche network.

PancakeBunny suffers massive $ 200 million flash loan exploit and BUNNY down 95%

Defi hack

The latest victim in the wave of flash loan attacks targeting the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is one of their most popular protocols: PancakeBunny.

Shiba Inu is boosted after exchange offers interest with its SHIB token

Shiba Inu

OKEx clients investing in Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now use the platform to save with the token.

Cardano (ADA) surpasses Binance Coin (BNB) as the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) momentarily surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) on the morning of Saturday May 22 and became the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.

In-depth analysis of the week

Possible scenarios that justify Elon Musk’s crusade against Bitcoin

Elon Musk and Twitter

As the world of cryptocurrencies found itself immersed in a bullish narrative that seemed to never end, Tesla’s self-proclaimed “Technoking” Elon Musk slapped the table that radically changed the market’s attention. “Tesla suspended the purchases of vehicles with Bitcoin”, accompanied by a justification that repudiated “the increase of fossil fuels for mining and Bitcoin transactions.”

On-chain Analysis: The History of Bitcoin’s Crash and a Fascinating Chart

Bearish BTC

The events experienced during the last month in the cryptocurrency market are generally considered as reasons for the bearish price action of Bitcoin (BTC).

Elon Musk rants against Bitcoin on Twitter and suggests he might sell his BTC

Twitter Bitcoin Elon Musk

Elon Musk again caused a price drop in the cryptocurrency market after a series of messages posted on Twitter yesterday Sunday, May 16.

Bitcoin pollutes, myth or reality?

Bitcoin scientist

Bitcoin has been repeatedly criticized for various factors. Common are accusations that it is a scam, a financial bubble, even a currency for criminals. All of this can be easily disproved by any average bitcoiner, but what about the accusations of being very unfriendly to the environment?

What if Venezuela launched a Wrapped Petro on a DEX like Uniswap?

Petro Uniswap

The Venezuelan Petro has had a very controversial career since its inception due to the blockade imposed by the US on the Venezuelan economy, that is, it has been vetoed for all countries since its creation.

Interviews of the week

Layer 2 (L2) solutions, rollups and the future of Ethereum with Jordi Baylina

Jordi Baylina

Jordi Baylina is probably the most relevant figure in the Spanish-speaking blockchain ecosystem. He was born in Barcelona, ​​has a degree in telecommunications engineering and has been in software development since he was 12 years old. According to Jordi, being a developer is his true vocation, which he has been carrying out for 35 years.

Weekly summary of crypto news and video technical analysis

Additionally, BeInCrypto carries out a weekly review of the most interesting news in the cryptocurrency industry. You will be able to see a technical analysis of the most relevant of the week for trading.

Weekly Video Technical Analysis Summary

Weekly Video News Summary

