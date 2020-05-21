In China, the number of infected people is 84, of which 8 are serious. There have been no new deaths

New positives for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in China they fell to two on Wednesday, compared to 5 the day before, the National Health Commission.

One of the cases was detected in a traveler from abroad (“imported” case) in the south-eastern province of Canton, while the other contagion, by local transmission, was diagnosed in the eastern city of Shanghai.

In this way, the Asian country prolongs the streak of new daily positives below the ten, started on the 11th.

Furthermore, the Chinese health authorities reported that, until last local midnight, no contagion was registered in the Northeast Jilin Province, where in the last two weeks there has been a small outbreak that has left more than thirty infected.

In addition, the agency indicated that five patients had been discharged and one had left the state of gravity, so the number of infected people active in the Asian country is 84, of which 8 are serious.

No new deaths were reported, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remained at 4,334, among the 82,967 infected officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 78,249 they successfully overcame the disease and were discharged.

To date, 740 thousand 967 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 4 thousand 864 are still under observation, and of these, 7 would be suspected cases of having infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infectedChina registered 31 new cases in the latter part, which places the total number of people in these circumstances under observation at 375.

