China registers a fall in new cases of coronavirus, all are imported

BEIJING / SHANGHAI, Mar 23 (.) – Mainland China saw its daily count of new coronavirus cases drop, reversing four consecutive days of increases, after Beijing stepped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.

China had 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said, up from 46 the previous day. All of them involved travelers who came from abroad, many of whom are Chinese students returning home.

The city of Beijing has expanded measures to contain imported infections, diverting all international flights arriving from Monday to other airports in other cities, including Shanghai and west of Xian, where passengers will undergo tests for the virus .

Beijing reported 10 new imported cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from 13 the day before. Infections from abroad in the city reached a record high of 21 on March 18.

Shanghai reported 10 new cases on Sunday, down from a record of 14 the day before.

Mainland China did not register any new locally transmitted infections.

In Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, authorities have eased the harsh measures implemented as the epicenter of the outbreak in China saw no new infections for the fifth day.

Downtown Wuhan remains the only high-risk area in the province, with other cities and counties in Hubei now classified as low-risk.

As of Sunday, the cumulative total number of confirmed cases in mainland China was 81,093.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,270.

(By Ryan Woo, Lusha Zhang, Engen Tham, and Jing Wang; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)