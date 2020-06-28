All the infections detected in Beijing, where an outbreak occurred at the beginning of the month, were caused by local transmission

The National Health Commission of China reported today that 17 new positives of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the Asian country this Saturday, 14 of which, in the capital.

All contagions detected in Beijing -where in the beginning of the month there was a regrowth that has led to medical analysis of a large part of the capital’s population- they occurred by local transmission.

The remaining three cases were diagnosed to travelers from abroad (known as “imported” cases) and were located in Shanghai (east, 1), the province of Shaanxi (center, 1) and that of Gansú (center-north, 1).

The 17 cases on this Saturday are four fewer than those registered on Friday (21), and four more than those detected on Thursday (13).

In addition, health authorities detailed that, until last local midnight, seven patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of active infected in China to 415, eight of which are serious.

The source did not announce new deaths from COVID-19, so the figure remained at 4,334, among the 83,500 infected officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of which 78,451 successfully exceeded the disease and they were discharged.

To date, 761,721 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 7,445 continue to be observed, and of these, eight would be suspected cases of having infected the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered seven new cases in this latest report, leaving the total number of people in these circumstances under observation at 106.

