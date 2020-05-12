We were few and the grandmother gave birth. With this saying so established in the Spanish cultural heritage, the scope of what happened a few hours ago could be explained. The NBA It remains immersed in a spiral of uncertainty, doubts and hasty actions to try to mitigate the terrible crisis that is coming due to the coronavirus. Adam Silver And his entire team is working to find health protocols that allow the progressive incorporation of franchises into training sessions, in order to be able to finish the season. Otherwise the economic crisis will be of biblical dimensions and the consequences unimaginable. But they have realized that they cannot neglect the other great battlefront: tension with China, as reported by ESPN.

Since the Houston Rockets manager on October 4, Daryl Morey will clearly position itself in favor of the protesters of Hong Kong, against the Chinese government and its repressive measures in this autonomous territory protected by the country of the rising sun, a trade war broke out with geopolitical overtones in which the NBA paid the duck and took part of the anger of China that does not correspond to him. It is inconceivable for this country that someone who occupies an important role in an entity with which they maintain great commercial pacts publicly defend that position, and made it notice by stopping the sale of official merchandise and stopping broadcasting NBA games in direct.

This already caused Adam Silver He recognized the need to study a drop in the salary cap since the league had lost more than 300 million dollars for this maneuver, which together with the coronavirus can cause a total disaster. But the NBA’s hope was that after this break and a change in the direction of NBA China, that posture relaxed and returned to good relationships. Michael Ma He occupies that position and has made it clear from the first minute of his term that he is not willing to re-broadcast league games on CCTV Sports, the network with its broadcast rights. Hard blow to the NBA and need that Adam Silver look for solutions.

