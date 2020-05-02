China reported that until last local midnight two suspected cases of COVID-19 were recorded, both related to someone from abroad

China recorded on Friday a just new case of contagion by coronavirus across the country corresponding to a traveler from abroad, which is the lowest growth recorded in the Asian country since the pandemic began, the National Health Commission.

The commission reported that two suspicious cases, both related to someone from abroad, were recorded until last local midnight.

Likewise, he indicated that 43 patients were discharged, 650 were no longer observed. close contacts and it dropped a serious case.

There was no death in the entire country, while the number of active cases it was reduced to 577 patients, 37 of them severe.

Those infected from abroad still in treatment stand at 464, seven of them serious, of the thousand 671 that have been diagnosed.

The total number of cases detected in the country since the start of the pandemic rises to 82,875, of which 77,685 have been discharged and 4,633 have died.

733 thousand 733 close contacts of the infected have been traced, of which 7 thousand 873 are still under medical observation.

In the province of I hadi, the focus of the pandemic, and in its capital Wuhan no new contagion has been detected and there is no longer any active case.

As for the asymptomatic infectedChina registered 20 new cases in the latter part, none from abroad, bringing the number of symptom-free cases to 989 that are still under medical observation.

In Hong Kong cases rise to 1,339 with four deaths and in Taiwan, which China considers a rebellious province, there are a total of 429 cases and 6 deaths.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are in many cases similar to those of a cold, but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

With information from EFE