The China National Health Commission reported today 49 new cases detected on Sunday, 10 of them from abroad and 39 locally, of which 36 were registered in Beijing, after the outbreak of coronavirus detected in the main market of the capital.

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission He reported today that as of Sunday, 79 people were still receiving medical treatment in the capital and that seven asymptomatic cases were still under observation after an outbreak of the virus was detected in the large wholesale market in Xinfadi.

Of the 10 “imported” casesFour were detected in southwestern Sichuan province, two in Chongqing, two in Shaanxi, one in Fujian and one in Shanghai.

The other three infections at the local level, in addition to the 36 in the capital, occurred in the northern province of Hebei, a neighbor of Beijing.

The Chinese National Health Commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that a serious case was added, that one patient has been discharged and that 392 close contacts they were released from medical observation.

The total number of confirmed cases that remain active in China is 177, two of them in serious condition, among 83 thousand 181 contagions accounted for since the beginning of the pandemic, which has caused 4 thousand 634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 18 new infections were registered, 11 of them imported from abroad.

Still remain 112 cases of this type under medical observation62 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong To date, 1,019 infections have been registered four deaths, while in Taiwan 443 cases have been counted that have caused seven deaths.

