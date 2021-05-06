“China reached peak of industrial rebound”

China

The potential to recover is high due to the high level of savings accumulated during the last year. However, the role of consumption as an engine of growth remains fragile, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on external demand. The recovery of the labor market is slow, while the increase in inequality and household indebtedness during the health crisis it could become an additional restriction on consumption.

Thuy Van Pham, Economist at Groupama AM, states: “In China, the statistics for March confirm that the strong rebound in activity continues. In particular, industrial production grew by 14% in one year, while service activity increased by 25.3% (see Chart 1 On the demand side, investment spending by urban companies increased by 14%, while retail sales rose 34.2% from March 2020. For the quarter as a whole, the growth of the GDP stood at 18.3% year-on-year “.

graph1_groupamaam

This performance is not a surprise. It is explained in the first place by very important base effects between March 2020, when the economy collapsed due to lockdown measures, and today. In second place, once technical hazards are excluded, the recovery in activity continues thanks in particular to three favorable factors: 1 / the industrial sector, still dynamic; 2 / the export boom that supports manufacturing investment; 3 / the most marked recovery in services and consumption activity.

The record rebound in activity shouldn’t budge, either. Some indicators suggest that the recovery is beginning to falter. In fact, quarterly GDP growth has slowed according to estimates by the National Statistics Office (BNS). It stood at 0.6% in the first quarter of 2021 after + 3.2% in the last quarter of 2020 (see Chart 2). The peak of the rebound seems to have been reached in the industrial sector. In addition, the PMI Caixin / Markit index for the manufacturing sector (which covers a broader perimeter than that published by the SNB) fell in March for the second consecutive month (see Chart 3).

Read more

graph2_3_groupamaam

Our scenario is reinforced. While there is no doubt that the recovery will continue, it will continue to lose momentum in the coming months. By setting a growth target of only “at least 6%” for this year, the authorities seem to indicate that economic recovery is less of a priority. The objective now is to stabilize the level of corporate and general government debt after the sharp increase last year, without threatening the growth trajectory.

In this context, monetary policy should gradually become more neutral and budget support measures for public investment should be reduced. On the other hand, Beijing has announced the reduction of issuance quotas for local and central government bonds in 2021. The central government’s public deficit target has also been reduced from 3.6% in 2020 to 3.2% this anus.

Therefore, The acceleration of the recovery of private consumption will be essential to offset the slowdown in public infrastructure projects. We believe that it will strengthen in the short term with the return to normality in sanitary terms and the lifting of the restrictions implemented in early 2021 in response to new infections in the northeast region.

The potential to recover is high due to the high level of savings accumulated during the last fiscal year (see graph 4). However, the role of consumption as an engine of growth remains fragile, since the country seeks to reduce its dependence on external demand. The recovery of the labor market is slow, while the increase in inequality and household indebtedness during the health crisis could become an additional constraint on consumption.

graph4_groupamaam