Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead the solemn opening of the annual session of the Chinese Legislative, the National People’s Congress (ANP) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. The most important event on the Chinese political calendar this year is of special importance: postponed for two months by the covid-19 pandemic, its celebration marks a return to normality in China. Xi, criticized abroad but reinforced to his population for his management of the epidemic while the West hesitated, will take advantage of the week-long meeting of senior officials from all over the country to model the Chinese response to a future marked by the coronavirus and by the gap that grows by leaps and bounds between this country and the United States. In a first signal, hours before the opening it was announced on Thursday that the ANP will process a national security law for Hong Kong, in response to protests last year.

The pandemic will give character to this edition of the Chinese political conclave, which this year will be shorter than usual and will take place between measures to safeguard, as far as possible, the physical distance in a room where 3,000 delegates from all over China should gather. But the very fact that the meeting is taking place “indicates that the Chinese government is quite confident that the epidemic is under control, at least the first wave,” explains Kirstin Shi-Kupfer of the German think tank Merics, specialized in China. .

Although reduced in size, and with less pomp, the ANP session, usually a mere mechanism to give approval to laws already decided in advance, will this time be full of substance. Just hours before its inauguration, Assembly spokesman Zhang Yesui confirmed that the Legislature will review – and enact – a national security law for Hong Kong.

The way is controversial, passing over the autonomous Parliament. And the content is controversial, which Zhang assured will be released more this Friday, and that threatens to undermine the system of freedoms that Hong Kong enjoys under the principle “One country, two systems.” Although the Hong Kong Constitution provides for the development of a National Security law, the residents of the former British colony had already forced to file a first attempt, in 2003. With it, China intends to stop what it calls “foreign interference” and any activity that it seems separatist or subversion of the powers of the State.

“National security is the foundation that supports the stability of the country,” said Zhang at a press conference on the legislative session. The announcement threatens to reinvigorate the autonomous territory, where the decline in new coronavirus infections and the first measures of disinfection have begun to revive protests against China and the local government. In all likelihood, it will further escalate tensions with Washington, where the State Department waited at the end of the lianghui – as the legislative session in China is colloquially known – to present its annual report on the state of freedoms in the autonomous territory. .

By stepping over the Hong Kong Legislative Council, Beijing avoids the risk that the pan-democratic opposition, which swept through the municipal elections last November, may repeat its success and seize the majority of that unicameral parliament for the first time since Hong’s return Kong to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

At the opening ceremony itself, the highlight will be the presentation of the Government’s work report. It is the Chinese equivalent of the State of the Nation speech, which will be delivered by the Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, and in which the stimulus measures for the battered Chinese economy will be announced, which contracted by 6.8 in the first quarter of the year. % due to coronavirus. One of the unknowns is whether, as has been the case so far, it will announce an official GDP growth target or if the pandemic will force it to give up setting a figure.

One possibility being considered is that a target of around 3% will be announced, well below the 6% that the Government had set in recent years. Another option would be for a target to be announced only for the second half, when Chinese experts anticipate much stronger economic performance.

This year the employment objective will be especially important. Although officially unemployment in March stood at 5.9%, experts calculate that the real figure is much higher, especially among the vulnerable migrant population from the countryside to the city, where the analysis of a Chinese consultant – later withdrawn— put unemployment at 20%. “At the end of April, about 10% of migrant workers, or more than 17 million, couldn’t find a job in the city,” writes Houze Song for MacroPolo, the think tank of the Paulson Institute in Chicago.

Given the importance that the Chinese Government attaches to social stability, and the impact that unemployment can have on it, the creation or maintenance of jobs will be one of the great priorities for this legislative year in the country.

This year, the Chinese government planned to announce the complete elimination of rural poverty, which in 2012 – when this goal was announced – affected one hundred million people and is still officially hitting 5.51 million. Xi has indicated that, despite everything, he wants to continue with that priority, especially symbolic for the Government: next year will be the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The annual budget, which will include Defense spending, will also be announced at the opening ceremony. Some experts have pointed out the possibility of a substantial rise, above the 7.5% that it already registered last year. Chinese MPs will also examine, as confirmed by Zhang, the revision of the Chinese Civil Code and 17 bills for the protection of public health. Among them will be measures for the prevention of animal epidemics and on biosafety.

Thermometers, masks and coronavirus tests

The Chinese legislative session will run without great triumphalism. The coronavirus has forced the closure of some northeastern cities where outbreaks have been detected, and no one in the Chinese government dares to claim victory. The pandemic requires taking strict preventive measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, something complicated in the plenary hall of the Great Hall of the People, which welcomes 3,000 delegates without space for the necessary physical distance, including the 250 members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, led by President Xi Jinping himself.

The scenes in the advisory council, the advisory body of the Assembly, at the beginning of its own session this Thursday, anticipated what will be seen from this Friday in the gigantic building in the center of Beijing: all the delegates with masks, with the exception Xi himself and the rest of the members of the Standing Committee, the highest command body within the Party.

As part of prevention and control measures, the attendance of diplomats and journalists has been strictly limited this year. Among the first, only one may attend per country. Among the latter, the nearly 3,000 accreditation applications received, according to ANP officials, have been reduced to thirty admissions. The rest will have to follow the session over the Internet.

To enter the Great Hall of the People, attendees had to undergo a coronavirus test the day before, and spend the night in a designated hotel awaiting the results. If they are negative, a bus will transfer you in the morning to Tiananmen Square, the heart of Beijing, where the building is located. There they must still undergo a final temperature check. And of course, wear a mask.

In the case of the Hong Kong delegates, the requirements have been even stricter: they had to be quarantined for a week in Shenzhen, the border city with the autonomous territory, before being able to travel to Beijing. The need to keep the physical distance this year will also make several meetings of the delegations outside the plenaries take place by videoconference or by phone. Face-to-face interviews will also not be granted, although ANP spokespersons have assured that delegates will be encouraged to agree to make statements to journalists.

