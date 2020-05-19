The Chinese provinces of Hunan (center) and Jiangxi (east) will offer subsidies to farmers to abandon the breeding of wild animals and instead opt for livestock or the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, according to the local press today. of a government veto on trade in these species.

According to the China Daily newspaper, Hunan launched a provincial plan to compensate wild animal breeders last Friday after the country’s authorities banned their trafficking and consumption for their alleged connection to the origin of the coronavirus.

Specifically, breeders of 14 species will receive subsidies that can reach 600 yuan ($ 84) for each specimen of civet; 630 yuan ($ 88) per porcupine; 378 yuan ($ 53) for wild goose and 2,457 yuan ($ 345) for Chinese muntjac deer.

120 yuan ($ 16) per kilogram of cobra, king rattlesnake or rat snake, and 75 yuan ($ 10) per kilogram of bamboo rat will also be paid.

In addition, breeders will also receive financial aid to transform their activity and dedicate themselves to growing fruit, vegetables, tea or livestock, according to the newspaper.

This provincial directive comes after the Chinese authorities vetoed the trade and consumption of wild animals since the origin of the Covid-19 outbreak could be found in the mutation of a virus from one of the copies that were sold in a market of Wuhan, in the center of the country.

There, in addition to fish and shellfish, rat meat, peacocks, recently slaughtered hares and even crocodiles were illegally trafficked, photos shared on social networks testify.

Beijing reacted by decreeing in January the temporary suspension of these activities, and at the end of February approved another proposal to permanently ban their trade.

CHINA, STILL FAR FROM FULFILLING ITS GOAL

The animal protection group specialist Peter J. Li today welcomed the approval of these proposals: “Chinese farmers have the opportunity to abandon a trade that poses a direct threat to human health, something that can no longer be tolerated in the light of the Covid-19, and also contribute to developing a more sustainable industry, “says the expert to Efe.

However, he believes “China still faces great challenges” to completely eradicate these practices “due to local protectionism, violations of legality by merchants and the lack of mechanisms to enforce the law.”

He also denounces that these plans do not contemplate wild animals that, although not consumed, are used to make skins or to elaborate products of traditional Chinese medicine, and warns that farms should end up slaughtering them to try to comply with the new directives.

Likewise, Li adds that, despite the fact that the Government decided to review the law on the consumption and trade of exotic animals at the end of February, it is possible that a final text on the matter will not be prepared in time for approval during the annual session of the Chinese legislature, which will begin on Friday 22 after being postponed by the virus.

Chinese scientists, the media, civil associations and individuals have raised their voices in recent months to call for more regulations and more transparent information for consumers as well as awareness campaigns that curb trade and consumption of these species.

