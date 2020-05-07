China is promoting the use of traditional medicine-based treatments for patients who have Covid-19, the disease that causes the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, although its benefit has not been certified by scientific studies or health authorities.

A publication of the Nature Magazine ensures that Chinese government officials, as well as state media, promote these treatments and classify them as safe because their use has been registered for thousands of years in the country.

However, despite the fact that traditional medicine is a benchmark in China, no health authority has approved the use of any existing or experimental medicine, or treatment against the new virus. Instead, they motivate countries to research, study and develop a cure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines traditional medicine as the “sum total of knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous theories, beliefs and experiences of different cultures, explainable or not, used in the maintenance of health , as well as in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement or treatment of physical and mental illness ».

Also read: Coronavirus: the 2 great world scenarios posed by some experts for after the pandemic

According to the article, in March the Chinese Ministry of Health recommended treatments that included pills, powders, injectable therapies and recipes for preparing herbal tea. According to official figures, the China Daily media reported that 91.6% of patients located in Hubei province, which became the first epicenter of the pandemic; and 92.4% of patients in China received traditional medicine treatments.

Experts cited by the journal Nature warn that in the absence of studies that prove the effectiveness of traditional medicine, it can pose a risk to the population.

What do these treatments consist of?

The state administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, according to the China Daily, assures that three formulas and three medications are the ones that have stood out to treat patients who have Covid-19.

You may be interested: Coronavirus: what are “wet markets” and why are they a health concern for WHO

Jinhua Qinggan granules, he says, help treat patients with mild and moderate symptoms and reduce the rate of complications. He also reports that an experiment revealed that patients who took the drug tested negative for coronavirus 2.5 days earlier than a group that did not take it. And they recovered in eight days compared to the group that did not take it and took 10.3 days.

On Lianhua Qingwen He says that this medicine is used against cold and flu. Its benefits are in patients with mild symptoms and can reduce fever, cough and fatigue.

Xuebijing injection It is used to treat sepsis and helps prevent the inflammatory response syndrome that Covid-19 patients may have. It helps serious patients and can contribute to the improvement of deteriorated organs. His benefit, he says, is also in making discharge sooner in patients.

Also read: China increases the number of deaths by covid-19 in Wuhan by 50% but denies hiding information

Lung cleaning and detoxifying decoction It is made from classic recipes and helps reduce the symptoms of fever, cough and fatigue; and pulmonary complications in seriously ill patients. While, Huashi Baid It is a basic recipe of herbal components, which helps “detoxify, remove moisture and heat from the body and relieve cough to achieve an internal balance of the body. It can be used to treat patients with mild, moderate and severe conditions, “says China Dayli.

Xuanfei Baidu It is based on herbal recipes and ensures that it detoxifies the lungs, removes moisture and heat, and is used to treat patients with mild and moderate symptoms.