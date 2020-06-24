The authorities in Beijing consider the outbreak presented in the main market of the Chinese city to be “controlled”

The National Health Commission of China reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 detected on Tuesday, 3 of them from abroad and 9 locally, of which 7 were registered in Beijing.

The Chinese capital increased the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to curb mass spread of a new wave of the outbreak detected in the main market from the city, which so far leaves 252 confirmed cases.

The authorities take for “checked”This outbreak thanks to the measures taken to contain it, and today 6 new cases were reported less than the day before.

On the other hand, the coronavirus testing for employees of restaurants, universities and markets in the capital, as well as for workers providing food and beverage supply services, supermarkets and shopping centers.

The ability to test has been duplicate in the last days with the arrival in the city of health personnel and mobile labs coming from other provinces that can analyze up to 230 thousand daily samples.

Furthermore, all classroom classes are suspended and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas have been left sealed and no one is allowed to leave them.

Residents in areas declared at risk cannot leave the city, and it is advised that no one do so without serious reason.

Thousands under observation

In addition to the 7 cases detected in the capital, China registered two other infections locally in the northern province of Hebei, neighbor of BeijingI don’t know.

On the other hand, of the 3 “imported” cases, 2 were recorded in the city of Shanghai and the other in the central province of Shaanxi.

The Chinese National Health Commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that 3 patients have been discharged.

According to the commission, 368 close contacts were released from medical observation in the last 24 hours, but there are still 7,557 people in this situation.

In addition, 4 new cases “suspected” of contracting the pathogen were registered, all in Beijing, totaling 18 in the country.

The total of confirmed cases that are now active in China is 368, twelve of them in serious condition, among the 83 thousand 430 contagions counted since the beginning of the pandemic, which has caused 4 thousand 634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 3 new infections were registered, 1 of them in Beijing.

There are still 100 such cases under medical observation in China, 59 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong 1,177 infections have occurred so far, resulting in six deaths, while in Taiwan 446 cases have been recorded, causing seven deaths.

