China I would be ready to respond to measures imposed against Huawei for the United States. According to Global Times, the Xi Jinping administration will add Apple, Boeing and others to a blacklist. The decision comes after the United States announced its intentions to block the sale of chips to Huawei.

A source close to the Chinese government said that forceful countermeasures will be applied to protect your legitimate rights. If confirmed, this would affect US companies that would be investigated in accordance with China’s laws and regulations.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had already announced an Entity List in the middle of last year. While the names or progress of this decision were not made public, it is now said to include Apple, Qualcomm, Boeing and Cisco. Measurements range from cybersecurity review and antitrust issues, until the suspension of purchase in the case of Boeing.

Huawei suffers and the Chinese government responds

Image: David Ortiz.

Given the veto imposed by the United States in 2019, Huawei declared in March that “the Chinese government would not sit idly by watching them being massacred.” During a press conference where they announced their annual income, Eric Xu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huawei, expressed his discontent.

Huawei is the main affected of the trade war started by Donald Trump against China in early 2019. The US president imposed a restriction on North American companies to do business with Huawei. This caused the tech’s mobiles to be unable to include Google services, and as a consequence, sales fell outside of China.

The Asian company you tried to get around the restrictions by releasing updated versions of the latest models that were released with Google software. The problem for Huawei is that in the midst of the global crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US he does not seem to give in to his intentions and seeks to expand the veto.

After signing an executive order that will prevent Huawei and ZTE from operating in the United States for one year, now seeks to force chip makers to avoid direct supply. The US Department of Commerce announced new rules “to specifically and strategically direct Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology.”

If the Chinese government’s decision is confirmed, foreign companies that do not comply with market rules will be subject to sanctions and investigations similar to those that Huawei has faced.

