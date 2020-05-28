Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for his armed forces to intensify their preparation and training for war, while also advocating an increase in military spending. In this context, a Chinese defense spokesman warned that the nation “faces some real threats” abroad.

On local time Wednesday, Xi praised the army’s contribution in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but asked the military to strengthen its military training.

“It is necessary to put into practice training and preparation strategies for war because the efforts to control the epidemic have been normalized,” he said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

“It is necessary to intensify the preparations for the armed struggle, to reinforce the real combat military training and to improve the capacity of our soldiers to carry out military missions.”

Chinese soldiers marching alongside the entrance to the Forbidden City during the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing. Source: . via .

Xi asked the military to think about the “worst case scenario” as relations between China and the United States, and more recently with Australia, continue to deteriorate.

While China has lashed out at these nations for interfering in their proposals to implement Hong Kong's national security legislation, China's defense spokesman said on Wednesday that Taiwan's reliance on "foreign forces" to secure its sovereignty from China poses the greatest threat to national security.

“China’s national security and interests abroad also face some real threats,” said Wu Qian.

“China must have a clear mind when it comes to national defense issues and must be prepared to face the dangers in times of peace.”

He also spoke about the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan and warned that attempts to make the island independent of China’s control “will contribute to its own destruction.”

In a similar message to Hong Kong, Wu warned that Taiwan is an “inalienable part of China” and that it is an internal matter, so China will not accept any foreign interference.

Xi Jinping has asked the army to prepare for military combat after praising his contribution during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: . via .

“China will not allow anyone, any organization or political party, to make any part of the nation’s Chinese territory independent at any time and in any way,” he said.

“The Chinese army has a firm will, full confidence and sufficient capacity to thwart any kind of secessionist attempt by foreign forces and will take the necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. “

Wu’s warning was likely directed at the United States as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently congratulated Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on his second-term inauguration, while also approving the sale of torpedoes. launched by submarines worth 180 million US dollars to Taiwan.

In recent years, Tsai has bought billions of dollars worth of US weapons, which Wu called “extremely wrong,” according to the South China Morning Post.

In recent years, China has tried to actively expand its military capacity, in fact, last week announced a 6.6% increase in its defense budget. Its budget of $ 178.2 billion, $ 268 billion, has roughly doubled in the past 10 years.

Yoram Evron, an expert on the Chinese army in the Asian studies department of the University of Haifa, told the South China Morning Post that such expenses, regardless of the current economic climate due to COVID-19, reveal Beijing’s fears about the consequences of global tensions.

Thousands of Chinese soldiers at a military concentration in 2018. Source: CCTV

“China does not feel secure enough, externally or internally, to curb its military escalation, regardless of economic circumstances,” he said.

Relations between the United States and China continue to deteriorate rapidly with unpleasant link instability between some of the nation’s key politicians, and show no signs of slowing down.

In recent weeks, China and its state media have criticized Australia’s stance on issues that the United States supports and has been particularly offended by Australia’s request to open an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the Chinese state publication The China Daily shared a cartoon mocking Australia calling it submissive to the power of the United States.

