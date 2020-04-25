Chinese health authorities are in phase two of vaccine development, and three clinical trials have already been conducted to determine its effectiveness.

A senior official from the Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Friday that the authorities of the Asian giant plan to obtain the vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in early 2021.

Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an agency under the Ministry, told local CGTN television channel that vaccines are currently in phases two and three of clinical trials, so they could be available for a second wave of infections.

In this sense, he expressed that There are already three vaccines that have completed the first phase of trials in China, while the United States authorities estimate that the development of a vaccine could take a year. Thus, Gao has become the first Chinese senior official to give an estimated deadline for obtaining a possible Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are at the forefront of developing a vaccine and we may have it for emergency use in September,” he said before pointing out that “for its widespread use in the population, it would have to wait until early 2021” “These vaccines, which are still in the trial phase, could be used in specific groups such as health personnel,” he said.

Likewise, Gao pointed out that “its effectiveness will depend on the process and development” Regarding a possible mutation, he has asserted that, unlike the influenza virus, which causes the flu, the coronavirus is not expected to mutate as frequently.

China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated last December, has registered 83,885 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,636 deaths.

Europa Press