China plans to build an underwater data center

How to optimize energy consumption and reduce cooling costs? That’s one of the frequently asked questions from companies behind data centers globally. New methods are being tested little by little to lower the impact of these structures, and China has an ambitious plan: build an underwater datacenter.

As reported by PCMag, based on a Reuters report, the Chinese experiment will try to show whether it is a viable alternative for reduce cooling costs. The data center design has been completed and its installation site has also been chosen. All that remains is to get down to business, although it is already known that it will not be available overnight.

The world’s first underwater commercial data center will be located off the coast of Hainan Province, an island in southern China. Construction will be carried out by the Highlander maritime technology company and the Hainan government. For its part, Beijing Sinnet, an internet provider firm, will take over operating it when it is ready. It is expected to only start operating in five years.

An underwater data center, China’s new bet

Photo by Taylor Vick on Unsplash

According to the report, the data center installed underwater will be significantly smaller than a traditional one on the surface. The Chinese project would contemplate the implementation of 100 data cabinets, although it has not been specified how many servers they would host. According to PCMag calculations, it could be no more than 4,200.

The idea behind this initiative would be to demonstrate that the exposure of the data center to cold sea water would be sufficient to reduce cooling costs and overall energy consumption. Reuters indicates, based on Greenpeace statistics, that 70% of the operating cost of data centers in China corresponds to energy use.

However, there is still considerable suspicion regarding the viability of this project. The subsea cooling capacity is not in doubt, but the stability and reliability of the structure in question. Furthermore, the fact that the construction of this first experiment takes no less than five years implies that there are no great advances planned in the short or medium term.

«I am skeptical about its profitability. Subsea data center technology is not yet mature. I am afraid that Internet customers will probably not take it as a first choice, as their main concern is the security and stability of the data infrastructure, ”said Yang Zhiyong of the state consultancy CCID.

The specialist even put the focus of doubts on the large initial investment cost as a possible impediment to its mass adoption. Moreover, the Chinese authorities have not mentioned what budget will you have the construction of the subsea data center nor who will finance it.

Dipping servers to cool them is not a new idea

While the Chinese project is ambitious as it is a commercial data center, the idea of ​​submerging servers to cool them is not new. Microsoft already experimented with a similar initiative a few years ago, and recently unveiled how it cools its servers using a boiling liquid.

The Redmond corporation does not use water to lower the temperature of its equipment, but a fluorocarbon-based fluid. It is a non-conductive and harmless liquid for hardware that is designed to boil at 50 ° C, and works in a closed loop system. With this method, Microsoft has been able to reduce the energy consumption of any server by up to 15%.

