China plans to build a submarine train to the US.

China has the fastest trains in the world and in 2014 presented the idea of ​​building a new railway line in China-Russia-Canada-USA. With an expected cost of nothing more and nothing less than 200,000 million dollars. This train wants to go one step further or, rather, one step down, as it intends to become a submarine train with an approximate length of 13,000 kilometers under the surface, paving the way for a new kind of tourism and commerce on the planet.

A new high-speed rail network

As China continues to make progress on its impressive overland rail networks, the nation does not seem to want to limit itself to the surface and is looking beyond that. For starters, China is home to the world’s largest high-speed rail network, stretching over 37,000 kilometers and with the fastest commercially operating train: the Shanghai maglev, which runs at a maximum speed of 431 km / h, the line connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Longyang Road Station on the east side of Shanghai.

Plans for the revolutionary new train

The submarine high-speed train would go from mainland China, through Siberia in eastern Russia, from the Bering Strait to Alaska – via an underwater tunnel of about 200 kilometers – from the rocky peaks of Yukon in Canada and British Columbia. , to reach the United States.

The ambitious plan, which was reported on by numerous media outlets at the timeIt would strengthen China’s impressive high-speed rail network and boost trade between China, Russia, Canada, and the United States.

At the time of initially considering the proposal, 7 years ago, Chinese engineers (from China Railway) claimed to be already in talks with Russia to start the project which they were confident would be feasible with current technology.