A team of researchers from the West China Hospital in Chengdu rcarried out the first positive tests of treatment with modified cells, with CRISPR gene editing technology, in lung cancer patients, which can open the door to a new safe and lasting treatment against this disease.

The genetic editing technique CRISPR is based on a complex immune system of bacteria that protects them against viruses.. It is an acquired, or adaptive, immunity that “remembers” the DNA sequences of pathogens from previous attacks and cuts their DNA in the event of a new infection.

The researchers took immune cells from people with aggressive lung cancer and CRISPR was applied to deactivate a gene called PD-1. The PD-1 protein usually sends signals that prevent immune cells from mounting an attack on the body’s own tissues, but active PD-1 can open the door to the spread of cancer.

The team injected each study participant with edited versions of their own immune cells. The modified cells remained in the blood for at least four weeks, which shows that the strategy could have a lasting effect. That’s the good news, the bad news is that this experiment involved only 12 people with cancer and did not extend the lives of the participants.

Participants experienced only minor side effects, and the potentially dangerous mutations caused by gene editing, the researcher’s main fear, were limited.

The researchers said that larger studies with newer gene editing systems should be done to improve results.

