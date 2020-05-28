The Chinese Legislative has approved the controversial national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday, with which it wants to end the protests that have shaken the autonomous territory since last year, and that its critics believe that it will put an end to the regime in practice. of freedoms of the autonomous territory. The support of the delegates that make up the National People’s Congress, the Chinese Parliament, was almost absolute: a single vote against and six abstentions by 2,878 in favor, just minutes before the ANP’s annual session officially closed.

When the giant screens in the main hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing showed the result of the vote, the delegates burst into applause to welcome a result that opens a new stage in the future of the autonomous territory.

Now it will be up to the ANP Standing Committee to devise, in consultation with the Hong Kong authorities, the details of the legislation.

The new law will seek to “prevent, arrest and punish” any conduct that “seriously endangers national security, such as separatism, subversion of the powers of the State or the organization and execution of terrorist activities, as well as activities of foreign forces that interfere in the affairs ”of Hong Kong

Its article 4 is one of the most controversial, by opening the way for the Chinese secret police to be able to operate officially in the autonomous territory: the “relevant Central People’s Government bodies for the protection of national security” will be able to establish headquarters in the former colony and carry out activities there.

The measure, which has been endorsed by the autonomous government, has been condemned by human rights organizations and has precipitated a declaration by the United States denying that Hong Kong continues to have autonomy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s certification implies Washington’s willingness to dramatically end or limit its special trade relations with the territory. That would suppose a hard blow for Hong Kong and a severe punishment to China, for which the city supposes an important bridge of transactions with the outside.

A certification from the US Department of State constitutes a recommendation, but it has no real effects until the Government approves concrete actions. Many analysts expect that, after the enactment of the law on Thursday, the Trump Administration will impose on Hong Kong exports the same tariffs that are imposed on products from China. Pompeo warned nearly a week ago that “any attempt to impose draconian national security legislation in Hong Kong would be inconsistent with Beijing’s promises, and would affect American interests” in the autonomous territory.

China ensures that the legislation will affect a “small number of people” and will not harm individual freedoms or the operation of foreign companies. On the contrary, he assures, it will benefit him, by improving security in the former colony.

The new norm will be inscribed in an annex to the Basic Law, the Hong Kong mini-constitution, which will allow China to pass over the autonomous parliament, which according to ordinary procedures would have to present and approve the measure.

The Basic Law foresees the development of a National Security law, although in a first attempt, in 2003, citizen protests, which brought together half a million people, forced the bill to be shelved. Since the protests last year, Beijing had insisted with increasing force on the need for Hong Kong to have such a measure.

