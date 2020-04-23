Regime blocks efforts to clarify the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Above all, he fears being forced to admit mistakes. But the world cannot remain silent just because fear is ruled in China, says Peter Sturm, of the “FAZ” newspaper. In China you can be rich with relative tranquility, although the country is governed by a supposedly communist party. For some time now, Chinese couples may also have more than one child.

But it is necessary to think several times before asking the government questions. For those who question government actions have doubts. And, according to the Beijing booklet, doubts undermine the country’s stability, are something that could soon end in court and in prison, on charges of “compromising state authority”.

At the moment, the government is particularly sensitive to questions regarding its role in the covid-19 pandemic. While domestic questioners receive “customary” treatment, when questions come from abroad Beijing reacts with indignation, argues that something like this cannot be “politicized”. And as for theories like the new coronavirus may have mistakenly escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan to the world, “there is no evidence”.

This statement, of course, proceeds. But, in its own interest, the world needs to know how and why the current state of affairs was reached. And given that there is no doubt that China is the source of evil, it would be primarily the task of Chinese rulers to ensure that there is clarity and present “evidence”.

This is known to imply a degree of transparency that the Chinese system is not capable of. Especially because, in a real investigation (as Australia requires, for example), the result cannot be determined beforehand. In other words, it can be seen that China made a mistake. But China cannot have done anything seriously wrong – according to the government.

For the rest of the world, this finding raises fundamental questions that go far beyond the pandemic. China’s importance in the world grows, whether you like it or not. What relationship can a state (Germany) or a league of nations (European Union) have with a country that only respects the rules that it itself wrote?

Can a government be trusted to interpret any desire to examine its actions as a crime against the majesty? But, if it is not possible to trust this government, what will be the political, and especially economic, consequences?

In fact, no one should be surprised that such questions are arising today. After all, even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, China had been showing its true face. However, for many years, politicians, and especially Western companies, insisted on only seeing the pink side of the Chinese path. The country’s economic progress is, in fact, impressive. And it was not only China that profited from it, but also the rest of the world.

But here, too, “the flag follows trade” [slogan colonialista de Bismarck sobre a atuação do Estado alemão onde houvesse interesses econômicos alemães], and China’s political influence increases as its economy expands. In itself, this is a trivial finding, but the consensus has prevailed for many years in the West that everything is fine.

One problem is that this political influence is not as obvious and brutal as before, as it was with the European colonial powers. That is why awakening has been so much more unpleasant for many people for some time: they find that China, when it wants to, knows how to be extremely energetic or even aggressive.

The situation is unsatisfactory, and apparently there is no easy way out. It would be counterproductive, for example, to isolate yourself economically from China. But it is necessary to reflect on whether an investment that, from the cost point of view, would be advantageous to make there, would not be better applied, strategically, in another location – say, in Europe.

Beijing welcomes its growing influence on world politics, but when it comes to the responsibility that inevitably grows together, the situation is much less clear. Responsibility implies taking into account the interests of others, and this is not a strength of the Chinese government, which prefers to preach narrow nationalism.

What makes a relationship of trust with China difficult, above all, is the fact that the leadership in Beijing is not at all sure of its position. Much of the noise it makes, inside and outside the country, due to the covid-19 pandemic is due to this stance,

Chinese rulers have created a dilemma for themselves: if they admit a mistake, they are – from their own point of view – showing weakness. And those who show weakness lose legitimacy. They themselves will have to see how they get rid of this dead end. In any case, the conclusion for the world cannot be to silence all criticism just because fear rules in China.

